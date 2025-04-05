Ravens Ideal First Two NFL Draft Picks
Chad Reuter of NFL.com published a breakdown with his take on each NFL team’s ideal first two draft selections, including the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27 overall and No. 59.
On SI cited those two hypothetical ‘in a perfect world’ draft picks and offered our analysis on each.
Round 1, Pick 27
- Safety Malaki Starks (Georgia)
“Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich after watching Malaki Starks track and catch this ball… ‘Goodness gracious. That’s different. That might be the safest pick in the draft.”
It’s a quote via an X post from Graham Coffee at Dawgs Central that surfaced during Georgia’s Pro Day. Given the way the back-to-back All-American handled himself in the SEC, and through the referenced Pro Day, Coach Ulbrich may be onto something.
Given the caliber of DB’s Georgia produces, including Kelee Ringo (Eagles), Chris Smith II (Raiders), Javon Bullard (Packers), Tyson Campbell (Jags), Lewis Cine (Eagles), Tykee Smith (Bucs), Eric Stokes (Raiders), the fact that Malaki Starks started and played in 15 games fresh out of high school tells you a lot about not only his talent but his ability to learn and apply and make smart decisions on the fly.
After spending three seasons as a Bulldog, he heads into the NFL Draft with 197 tackles, 17 passes defended and six interceptions under his belt. Starks has an ideal combination of outstanding coverage ability with really good range and lateral speed, and physicality in supporting run defense. A kicker: Starks can play either safety role and the nickel position.
In this hypothetical, Baltimore adds another former five-star safety recruit who lived up to the hype. Starks and Kyle Hamilton should mesh really well on and off the field, forming one of the NFL’s best young safety tandems.
Round 2, Pick 59
- Offensive Line Anthony Belton (NC State)
The Baltimore Ravens made what many consider to be not just the right move but a very smart decision to re-sign its former No. 6 overall draft pick and starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
However, the Ravens lost a quality starting guard in Patrick Mekari along with Josh Jones who, despite not being with Mekari in the starting lineup, was a valuable two-deep guy with the flexibility to play inside and outside. So, Ravens fans should get ready for more than one offensive line selection this month.
Anthony Belton is an excellent pick here, a legitimately massive young player at 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds. As is the case with a certain portion of O-Linemen in each draft, technically, the NC State product is listed as a tackle, but he’s considered equally capable of playing guard as a pro.
When Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu became the sixth overall pick in the 2022 draft, Belton filled that vacancy in Jeff Brohm’s offense. Long story short, Belton played well through eight starts in 2022, including a surprisingly strong pass blocking grade of 81.2, he improved as expected in 2023, and then Belton truly thrived last year with a legitimately phenomenal pass blocking grade (north of 87%).
This is an offensive lineman who intimidates, handles himself very well versus pass rush, and he’s absolutely a body-mover. In this hypothetical, Baltimore adds an instant contributor, filling Mekari’s shoes while helping mitigate the O-Line depth concerns.
