10 QBs Ravens Can Sign as Lamar Jackson's Backup
The Baltimore Ravens have a big role left to fill as they need a veteran to play behind Lamar Jackson in the depth chart.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec laid out 10 potential candidates for the job:
Gardner Minshew
Minshew has experience stepping into the game when called upon, and he did a good job in Week 2 this past season against the Ravens as the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jameis Winston
Winston was with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns last season, and Baltimore would be a neat stop on his yearly backup tour.
Joe Flacco
Flacco is the most intriguing name of the list, and Zrebiec even added some reasoning behind why the two sides would reunite.
"I think they'd be all for it if the price was right. He's beloved in that building. I don't know if it's something he'd be interested in. He's never been the nostalgic tape and if he's still playing, he's probably going to want to go to a place where he has better chance to start," Zrebiec tweeted.
Trey Lance
Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to prove why he was taken so high with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, but it's clear he will be a career backup. Perhaps playing next to Jackson could help bring some of that potential out.
Tyler Huntley
Huntley is a familiar face, and that should intrigue the Ravens. However, he did not put his best foot forward in 2024 during his time with the Miami Dolphins.
Drew Lock
Lock is one of the top backups in the league, and he even got a chance to see the field with the New York Giants in 2024.
Mac Jones
Jones is a former first-round pick who got some run with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars this season when Trevor Lawrence was hurt.
Taylor Heinicke
Heinicke has been a fan favorite at every spot he's been, most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mason Rudolph
Rudolph spent the past season with the Tennessee Titans and was serviceable when called upon as Will Levis struggled and picked up injuries throughout the season.
Josh Johnson
The Ravens could always run it back with Johnson, as he provides stability and familiarity. However, he may not be the most ideal player at 39 years old.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!