10 QBs Ravens Can Sign as Lamar Jackson's Backup

The Baltimore Ravens have a handful of candidates who can be Lamar Jackson's backup.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Josh Johnson (17) enter the field prior the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Josh Johnson (17) enter the field prior the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have a big role left to fill as they need a veteran to play behind Lamar Jackson in the depth chart.

The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec laid out 10 potential candidates for the job:

Gardner Minshew

Minshew has experience stepping into the game when called upon, and he did a good job in Week 2 this past season against the Ravens as the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jameis Winston

Winston was with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns last season, and Baltimore would be a neat stop on his yearly backup tour.

Joe Flacco

Flacco is the most intriguing name of the list, and Zrebiec even added some reasoning behind why the two sides would reunite.

"I think they'd be all for it if the price was right. He's beloved in that building. I don't know if it's something he'd be interested in. He's never been the nostalgic tape and if he's still playing, he's probably going to want to go to a place where he has better chance to start," Zrebiec tweeted.

Trey Lance

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to prove why he was taken so high with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, but it's clear he will be a career backup. Perhaps playing next to Jackson could help bring some of that potential out.

Tyler Huntley

Huntley is a familiar face, and that should intrigue the Ravens. However, he did not put his best foot forward in 2024 during his time with the Miami Dolphins.

Drew Lock

Lock is one of the top backups in the league, and he even got a chance to see the field with the New York Giants in 2024.

Mac Jones

Jones is a former first-round pick who got some run with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars this season when Trevor Lawrence was hurt.

Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke has been a fan favorite at every spot he's been, most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mason Rudolph

Rudolph spent the past season with the Tennessee Titans and was serviceable when called upon as Will Levis struggled and picked up injuries throughout the season.

Josh Johnson

The Ravens could always run it back with Johnson, as he provides stability and familiarity. However, he may not be the most ideal player at 39 years old.

Jeremy Brener
