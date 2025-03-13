Ravens Re-Sign Key Depth WR
The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing wide receiver and special teams standout Tylan Wallace, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz adds that it's a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.
A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Wallace hasn't had a ton of opportunities to shine, but has made the most of the few he has had. His first highlight-reel play came against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, when he returned a punt for a 76-yards to lead the lift the Ravens to a 37-31 overtime victory. The second play came in Week 10 of last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tightroped down the sideline for an 84-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wallace is coming off the best receiving season of his career, in which he had 11 receptions for 193 yards and the aforementioned touchdown against Cincinnati. However, he provides more than just the receiving numbers.
The 25-year-old is a key piece of Baltimore's special teams unit, as both a returner and on coverage. He had a key play in the Ravens' pivotal Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, pinning the opposing offense on its own 2-yard line. It didn't show up on the box score, but it was a fantastic play all the same.
With other questions on the roster, Wallace could see more action as a returner in 2025, as he only had six returns in 2024.
On offense, Wallace fits in comfortably as the No. 4 receiver behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins, though second-year pro Devontez Walker could challenge him for that role.
