5 Ravens Games That Could Go Primetime

The Baltimore Ravens could be on primetime often in the 2024 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens were on primetime for five games last season, and there's reason to believe they could be in front of national TV that often again this year.

As the best team in the regular season, the Ravens have national appeal and arguably the most exciting quarterback in the NFL in Lamar Jackson.

With the league's schedule coming out this week, here's a look at who the Ravens could face on primetime:

Honorable Mention: Kansas City Chiefs

An AFC Championship rematch in Kansas City could definitely be primetime, but this game strikes me as a late Sunday afternoon kickoff. Either way, the NFL will do what they can to put this game in a high-profile ratings slot.

5) Los Angeles Chargers

A rematch between the Harbaugh brothers after Jim's return to the NFL seems plausible. The Ravens met the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football last season, and that could very well be the case again this year. Maybe this year, they shoot for a Thursday or Monday? Maybe even a Christmas game?

4) Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen should have fans intrigued. Perhaps the NFL helps the fans by putting the game in front of a national audience.

3) Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are America's Team, and this game screams "Sunday Night Football." It could also be the Cowboys' Thanksgiving matchup, but either way, Lamar Jackson in his first trip to AT&T Stadium will get national attention.

2) Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud is becoming one of the biggest names in the NFL, and the league saw his historic rookie year come to an end at the hands of the Ravens. Perhaps the league would put his revenge game on primetime.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers

It seems like the league tries every year to put a Ravens vs. Steelers contest in primetime, and this season should be no different.

