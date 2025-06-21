Ravens DBs Most Impacted By Jaire Alexander Signing
Whenever a team signs a notable veteran free agent who can still play at a high level and isn't just a big name past his prime, there are players on the roster who benefit greatly while others had their chances of carving out a role or even making the final cut put in jeopardy.
The Baltimore Ravens further bolstered what was already a very talented secondary by signing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander on Tuesday. In doing so, they improved their chances of being able to field an elite coverage unit in 2025.
However, his arrival will also have a ripple effect on how the other defensive backs on the roster will fit into their plans for the upcoming season both beneficially and detrimentally. Here are the Ravens' defensive backs who will be impacted the most by the signing of Alexander.
Marlon Humphrey
The two-time First Team All Pro will be the biggest beneficiary of any Ravens defensive back because it frees him up to spend more time in the slot where he is at his best and most impactful. It also ensures that they will have another elite talent to fill in for him on the boundary across from second-year pro Nate Wiggins while he's playing the nickel spot.
Chidobe Awuzie
The Ravens signed the eight-year veteran as a salary cap casualty and he was slated to be their No. 3 cornerback behind who comes on the field to play opposite of Wiggins when Humphrey moves inside to play nickel. Alexander will almost certainly get to see the field first and more often when opposing teams roll out three-plus receiver sets.
However, since both he and Awuzie have struggled to stay on the field during their respective careers and especially in recent years, the Ravens could preserve both players for the long haul by deploying them in a two-man rotation. Alexander could still get the bulk of the No. 3 corner snaps with Awuzie playing every couple of drives.
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Much like Alexander and Awuzie, injuries have hampered the fourth-year pro. However, unlike his veteran teammates, he has yet to establish a name for himself or stay healthy enough to earn and retain a starting job. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, the 2022 fourth-rounder was in the running for the No. 3 cornerback spot but that seems like an even steeper uphill battle now.
Fortunately for Armour-Davis, the Ravens have begun experimenting with him at safety and that exploration of his skill set could still provide a pathway for him to not just make the final roster but still carve out a role on defense with Ar'Darius Washington out of commission until November at the earliest with a torn Achilles tendon.
T.J. Tampa
Injuries hampered him throughout his first year in the league including at the start of training camp and during the regular season. The 2024 fourth-rounder, who many pundits believe was one of the biggest steals of last year's draft, has been one of the brightest standouts of the Ravens Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp practices.
While Tampa still had a decent chance of beating out Awuzie for the No. 3 corner spot if he kept making plays in training camp practices and carried it over to preseason games, the odds of him earning one of the top three spots on the depth with Alexander in the mix are slim. However, there's still a chance the Ravens use him as the No. 4 corner who rotates on the outside to help preserve their newest defensive weapon.
Late-Round/Undrafted Rookies
The Ravens used two of their five picks in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on a pair of corners. At No. 178 overall, they selected Bilhal Kone out of Western Michigan and took Robert Longerbeam out of Rutgers at No. 212 overall. Neither player is a lock to make the roster, and by the end of the preseason, there might not be room for either on the final roster if they don't excel on special teams.
One of the brightest standouts from OTAs and minicamp among all first-year pros was undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery out of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He didn't let being undersized at 5'9" and not being unable to initiate contact due to NFLPA rules stop him from turning heads and getting his hands on the ball. But, even if he keeps it up and carries it over to training camp and the preseason, that still might not be enough to make the final cut with their already robust depth chart at the position.
