Ravens All Pros React to Jaire Alexander Addition
The Baltimore Ravens secondary already boasted a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers with dynamic playmaking ability and ball-hawking skills before adding a third by inking former Green Bay Packers' two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on Wednesday.
Since the signing took place during lunch before the final day of the team's mandatory minicamp got underway, members of the media were able to ask two-time Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton and four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey to share their thoughts on the move. Both First Team All Pro selections expressed similar sentiments of excitement about what they can all achieve together this upcoming season.
"Great addition," Hamilton said. "He's been one of the best in the league since he got in it. To have anybody like that no matter what position room [but] especially as a [defensive back], it's super valuable."
One of Ravens Hall of Fame general manager Ozzie Newsome's most popular sayings during his time at the helm of the team's front office was that they 'could never have too many corners' because of how vulnerable their defense became when they didn't have enough quality options capable of contributing.
"For every team it seems like at one point in the year, it seems like everybody is thin at DB," Hamilton said. "To add a guy like that to your room... not only his play but his energy, his charisma, his leadership, ball knowledge, it's going to be great to have in the room."
Humphrey echoed a variation of one of this core organizational beliefs as it pertains to team building in relation to the cornerback position in particular when he stepped to the microphone.
"A quote that has never been said and probably never will be said in the NFL's history is 'we have too many corners that can cover' so I think that is a great problem to have and I'm really excited for that addition," Humphrey said.
When the Ravens traveled to Green Bay to participate in joint practices with the Packers last year ahead of their preseason matchup, Humphrey shared that the two of them discussed the possibility of joining forces. Still, neither thought their respective teams would let them go. Less than a year later they'll both be suiting up in purple and black for a team primed to make the strongest push for a Super Bowl during the Lamar Jackson era.
"I think he'll fit in well," Humphrey said. "I don't think its hard to fit in here. Its a very easy place, I feel like, to fit in with the team camaraderie."
