Analyst Argues Ravens Have NFL's Best QB

The Baltimore Ravens could have the best quarterback in the league.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is coming off his second MVP award in five years, so that should mean he's the best quarterback in the NFL.

However, Bleacher Report's ranking of the top quarterbacks in the league has Jackson second to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after he won his third Super Bowl in five years.

"With that said, the 27-year-old suffered season-ending injuries in both 2021 and 2022, and he wasn't consistently crisp between the end of his 2019 MVP campaign and this recent one," Bleacher Report writes. "Plus, when it mattered most in 2023, Jackson committed a pair of turnovers as the Ravens scored 10 points in a playoff loss to the team quarterbacked by the only player ranked higher than him here."

Jackson and Mahomes each completed 67.2 percent of their passes in 2023, but the latter had a little more than 500 passing yards. That being said, Jackson had 821 rushing yards compared to Mahomes's 389, making him a true dual-threat quarterback.

However, Mahomes and his playoff success over Jackson is what gives him the edge in this ranking. As long as the Chiefs stay on top, Mahomes will always be considered the superior quarterback over Jackson.

