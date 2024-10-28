Analyst Names Ravens Top Trade Deadline Priority
The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a surprising blow in Week 8, as they fell to the Cleveland Browns by a score of 29-24.
It represented the first time the Browns cracked the 20-point barrier since December of last year, and given how much the Ravens typically pride themselves in defense, it's shocking that Baltimore surrendered that much offense to such a putrid unit.
The defeat unveiled some pretty obvious areas of need for the Ravens, and Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks one category in particular was highlighted: cornerback.
While Davenport acknowledges that Baltimore was without Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins in the loss, he adds that it's evident the Ravens lack depth at the position.
"The Ravens came into Week 8 ranked 28th in net yards per pass attempt allowed and 32nd in passing yards allowed," Davenport wrote. "The injuries further highlight Baltimore's need for cornerback depth, and if depth isn't added before the postseason, the Ravens could struggle to put away other contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Texans in January."
Sure, Baltimore has been banged up in its secondary all season, but that's still not a viable excuse for ranking dead last in the NFL in passing defense.
The Ravens allowed Jameis Winston to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. That's ugly no matter how you spin it.
Baltimore has been connected to numerous defensive backs in the lead up to the NFL trade deadline, and at this point, the Ravens would be remiss if they don't make a move.
Baltimore ranks a shocking 25th in the league in yards allowed and 26th in scoring defense, truly jarring numbers for a franchise that is generally near the top of the NFL defensively.
We'll see if the Ravens address this glaring issue before Nov. 5.
