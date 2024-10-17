Ravens Expected to Make Splash at Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Ravens haven't hesitated to try and make a big move in the past at the trade deadline if they feel a player can improve one of their biggest needs.
Could a similar situation arise ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 5?
The Ravens' site broke down the team's history at the trade deadline, which includes trading for linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022. While the Ravens are riding a four-game winning streak and don't have any glaring weaknesses outside of their pass defense, the team site noted that general manager Eric DeCosta won't hesitate to make a move if it's necessary and attainable.
"We all know Eric DeCosta is aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline. Last year, he went after Derrick Henry (just think about how that would've turned out)," the Ravens team site writes. "He's also picked up Roquan Smith, Marcus Peters, and Yannick Ngakoue in previous years. DeCosta is always looking to improve this roster, and he isn't afraid to give up some future draft capital to make it happen. So, yes, I do think the Ravens will be aggressive again, especially considering they are poised to contend for a Super Bowl."
While the team site noted the need to improve their pass defense that's allowing the second-most passing yards per game, where a cornerback or safety would play in a defensive backs group that includes Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Eddie Jackson, and Ar'Darius Washington along with the impending return Arthur Maulet is difficult to figure out.
If Baltimore is going to make a move, the team site believes it would be to add another pass rusher, whether it be on the defensive line or at edge, solely for the fact that no team can have too many players that can get after the quarterback. The Ravens are currently fifth in football with 19 sacks with outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy leading the team with six.
"Pass rusher may be at the top of the list because you can never have too many," the Ravens team site writes. "Baltimore already added Ngakoue, who has played well in his first two games, but what about another monster defensive lineman/EDGE? One way to help the secondary would be to add another impact player to terrorize quarterbacks."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!