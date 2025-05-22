Analyst Projects Big Season for Ravens' Top Rookie
Over the past several years, most of the Baltimore Ravens' first-round picks have made an immediate impact. This year, they certainly hope that safety Malaki Starks will keep the trend.
It initially seemed that Starks, the No. 27 overall pick out of Georgia, would be able to ease into his new role thanks to the outstanding players around him. That all changed when Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles last week, likely ending his season before it even began. Now, Starks is thrust into a starting role with much less room for error.
However, Starks started for three seasons with one of the best defenses in the country, so he's well-equipped to handle the pressure. Not only does he have the ability to start right away, but he has the potential to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
If recent projections by ESPN analyst Mike Clay are anything to go by, it may be hard to deny Starks that award. Clay projected him to record 71 total tackles, 13 more than any other rookie.
"The tackle projections come in rather low this season, but there's some lingering uncertainty with certain rookies' roles," Clay wrote. "After news about Ar'Darius Washington tearing an Achilles, Starks has a clear path to an every-down role in Baltimore next to Kyle Hamilton. That's why he's far ahead of everyone else."
Additionally, Clay also predicted Starks to have two interceptions, tied with Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron for the most among rookies. That number sounds very low, but there's a very good reason for that.
"Rookies are averaging a total of 42.2 interceptions per season over the past decade. There were 48 interceptions by first-year players in 2024, which tied for the second-highest mark in that span. But in four of the past six seasons, rookies combined for fewer than 40 INTs."
"What's more surprising is that first-round rookies combined for only two interceptions last season -- the lowest total in well over a decade. Only six rookies have reached five INTs in the past decade, and Marcus Peters (eight) and Riq Woolen (six) were the only ones to eclipse that mark. Last season, Houston's Calen Bullock led all rookies with five INTs, with six others reaching three."
If these projections end up being accurate, then it's safe to say that the Ravens will be very happy with their pick, even more so than they already are.
