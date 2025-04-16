Ravens GM Weighs in on Drafting Justin Tucker Replacement
After not having to worry about their kicker for more than a decade, the Baltimore Ravens now suddenly have a ton of questions at the position.
Justin Tucker, the most-accurate kicker in NFL history, is facing more than a dozen accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior from massage therapists, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2012 and 2016. The NFL is investigating those allegations, and the Ravens have said they'll await the results of that investigation, but it's very possible that they could release him as a result.
In turn, the idea of the Ravens drafting a kicker to replace Tucker seems very possible, even plausible. During Tuesday's pre-draft presser, general manager Eric DeCosta explained what goes in to the process of drafting a kicker.
"I think it's worth it if you have the right kicker," DeCosta told reporters. "I just depends on the board, depends on the player, depends on how the coaches see him."
The Ravens have done some homework on this year's kicker prospects as they recently hosted Florida State's Ryan Fitzgerald for a private workout. Fitzgerald made 32 of 34 field goals over the past two years, including a perfect 13-for-13 in 2024, when he was just about the only good part of a downright atrocious Seminoles team that finished 2-10. He was also a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals from 50+ yards away, an area that Tucker has struggled in recently.
Other top kicker prospects in this year's class include Miami's Andres Borregales and Ole Miss' Kaden Davis. Any kicker prospect likely won't come off the board until late on Day 3 unless some team is really desperate for one, so there should be plenty of chances for the Ravens to snag one if they so choose. Heck, they could even wait and sign one as an undrafted free agent.
Obviously, replacing Tucker on the field isn't going to be easy, even for the best prospects. However, the Ravens may not have a choice in the matter depending on the outcome of the investigation.
