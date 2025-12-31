Ravens Rookie Review: Mike Green’s Clutch Play

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class saw extended action in the team's season-saving 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers, which got them back within one game of the AFC North lead at 8-8 heading into next week's regular season finale.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles for the 10th time and undrafted nickel cornerback Keyon Martin for the second time this season for a non-injury-related reason.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) runs after a catch past Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The first-round safety played 100% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps for the sixth time this season and finished third on the team in total tackles with five. His most notable takedown was an assist where he joined forces with Kyle Hamilton to limit Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed to just one yard on a screen pass. Starks also played a career-high 15 snaps on special teams, where he recorded two of his three solo tackles on kickoff coverage.

The second-round rookie continued to see a dip in playing time for the third week in a row, with his 22 defensive snaps being his fewest of the season and just the second instance when he played less than 30. Yet, he still managed to make an impactful play by being in the right place at the right time to fall on an aborted snap for his first career fumble recovery. Already up 17-7, the offense got the ball with a short field and extended the team's lead to 20-7 in the second quarter.

FUMBLE!!!! MIKE GREEN RECOVERS!!!



Tune in on Peacock and @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/rIL1FHHjGG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2025

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. (51), Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock (67), Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle CJ Okoye (91), Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) and Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

For the sixth week in a row, the third-round rookie was active and saw action in multiple phases of the game for the third straight game. He saw the bulk of playing time (three snaps) on special teams on field goal and extra point blocking units, and just one at offense at left guard for the final kneel-down of the game.

OT Carson Vinson

In his fourth straight week serving as the primary backup left tackle, the fifth-round rookie joined Jones on the field for the final kneel-down of the game and played all seven of his snaps, with special teams snaps coming on field goal and extra point blocking units.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) makes a field goal during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After coming up short with a big missed kick in primetime a week ago against the New England Patriots, the Ravens' sixth-round rookie didn't miss a single kick under a second straight national spotlight. Loop made all five of his extra points and was 2-of-2 on field goals, both of which came in the second quarter and were chip shots within 40 yards.

WR LaJohntay Wester

For the 13th time this season, the sixth-round rookie saw action in multiple phases of the game, with the bulk of his time spent on offense, where he recorded 7. However, he made his impact felt the most on special teams. While Wester wasn't given the opportunity to return a punt on his five snaps in the third phase of the game, he was able to record a pair of career highs as a kick returner by picking up 96 yards on four returns.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson (39) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Carl Jones (48) tackle Green Bay Packers cornerback Bo Melton (16) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State continued to play exclusively special teams in his 11th appearance of the season and recorded his 12th tackle of the year on an assisted takedown of Packers two-way player Bo Melton on the Ravens' fifth and final kickoff of the first half. His 18 snaps in the third phase of the game tied inside linebacker Jake Hummel and cornerback T.J. Tampa for the second-most on the team.

LB Jay Higgins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Clayton Tune (6) throws during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Green Bay Packers 41-24. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first game back from a six-week stint on injured reserve with a knee injury, the undrafted rookie out of the University of Iowa saw his first defensive snaps of the season to close out the game. Higgins recorded a pair of assisted tackles on snaps to help the Ravens force a turnover on downs, and his 14 snaps on special teams tied three different players for the fourth-highest total on the team.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!