Former Ravens Center To Announce Draft Picks
The difference between Day 1 of the NFL Draft compared to Days 2 and 3 is very clear to see.
Day 1 is much more formal, with the commissioner announcing most, if not all, of the picks and welcoming players in full suits up to the stage to celebrate their dreams coming true. In contrast, Days 2 and 3 have a slightly more casual vibe, and while the commissioner still announces some picks, team representatives often end up handling the bulk of those announcements.
That tradition will continue in full force this year, as the NFL announced the current and former players who will announce draft picks for each team on Days 2 and 3. For the Baltimore Ravens, former center Jason Brown will handle those duties.
A 2005 fourth-round pick from North Carolina, Brown began his career as a backup before emerging as a full-time starter early in his second season. He played for a while at left guard, but in 2008, he transitioned to center and provided some solid interior protection for then-rookie Joe Flacco.
In 2009, Brown left the Ravens to sign a five-year, $37.5 million deal with the then-St. Louis Rams. He played three years with the Rams before his release.
In 2012, Brown retired from football at the age of 29 to pursue a farming career. Today, he donates many of his crops to local food pantries.
The Ravens have 10 total picks across Days 2 and 3, so depending on how many of those Brown announces, he could be a very busy man next week.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisc. from April 24-26.
