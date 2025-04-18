Ravens Could Find a Perfect Fit for Their Defense
With needs on the edge and along the the interior, the Baltimore Ravens drafting a defensive lineman early on next week seems not only possible, but plausible.
If the board falls a certain way, then there may even be a perfect prototypical lineman available for them at number 27 overall.
When discussing how each team can "crush" their 2025 draft picks, ESPN's Ben Solak named Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams as a player who may be too good to pass up if he makes it that far. In fact, he even referred to Williams as a "classic Ravens defensive lineman."
"A few 'best players' feel like they could fall into the Ravens' range," Solak wrote. "Edge rusher Mykel Williams (Georgia) is a classic Ravens defensive lineman, with length and toughness, and he's only 20 years old — one of the youngest, highest-ceiling players in the draft."
With 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in three seasons, Williams' stats may not jump off the page at first. However, his frame (6-5, 267 pounds) and explosiveness absolutely stand out when watching the tape.
It's also important to keep in mind that Williams played through much of last season while battling an ankle injury, which caused him to miss two games. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. previously said that Williams desrves credit for battling through that injury, even if it had a negative impact on his stats.
"I would have loved to see him go through the year healthy. He wasn't with the ankle," Kiper said. "Do you see the burst? Do you see the explosiveness? To me, he's got to develop some more pass rush moves. He's great against the run. He's great at the point [of attack]. He can seal the edge. He can do all those things. He hustles, he plays hard, he looks the part from that size standpoint out there on that football field."
Most mock drafts seem to have Williams going in the middle of the first round, so it would take quite a fall for him to be available at number 27. If he gets close to that point, though, trading up may just be on the table.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!