Ashton Jeanty Starstruck By Ravens Superstar
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is not only one of the best running backs of this era, but an inspiration for his fellow backs.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, Henry boasts a resume that few other running backs can rival. Furthermore, his physical, punishing style of running makes him simply exciting to watch for almost any NFL fan.
Now that Henry's been in the league for almost a decade, running backs coming into the league can now say they looked up to him while growing up. For those players, the chance to share the field with him seems almost surreal.
Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, the top running back in this class, recently said that Henry would be the player that leaves him most in awe when he steps onto an NFL field.
"I'd probably say like, whenever I see Derrick Henry," Jeanty told Pro Football Talk. "I just want to see how big he is in real life."
Jeanty had a season for the ages in 2024, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns to carry Boise State to the College Football Playoff. He came just 28 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record and nearly became the first running back since Henry in 2015 to win the Heisman Trophy, but narrowly lost to Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Henry has also inspired Jeanty in another way by helping to revitalize the running back market. The market had been on the decline for a few years, but Henry, Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley and others have proven that it's still a position worth investing in.
“It’s exciting where the running back position is right now,” Jeanty said. “A few years ago it was getting devalued, but you look at all the guys in the league who are doing special things and showing that there’s value to having a great running back.”
Jeanty is a likely first-round pick in April, and after that, it should only be a matter of time before he gets to share the field with Henry in some way.
