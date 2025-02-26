Ravens GM Makes Strong Statement About Derrick Henry
Of all the free agents Eric DeCosta has brought to the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry may just be the best.
The Ravens signed the former Offensive Player of the Year to a two-year, $16 million contract last offseason, and it proved to be a bargain. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, tied for the most in the league, and showed he still has plenty of gas in the tank as he enters his 30s.
Now, though, Henry has just one year remaining on his deal, and like many players in that scenario, he will likely be looking for an extension before the season kicks off. The Ravens want to make that happen, though, as general manager Eric DeCosta re-affirmed on Tuesday.
"Well, I see Michelle [Andres, senior vice president of Ravens media] over here, [and] she helps decorate my office wall, and I think we have a picture of Derrick [Henry] going up on my wall," DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "So, what does that tell you?"
Considering Henry paired amazingly with Lamar Jackson and almost became the focal point of the offense, the Ravens would obviously want him around for the long haul.
There may be some concerns about his age, and the general wear and tear running backs experience, but Henry is such a physical specimen that the Ravens feel comfortable paying him once again.
"Derrick [Henry] is just a phenomenal worker," DeCosta told reporters. "He's a pro. He does everything the right way, the way that he practices, the way that he takes care of his body, his mentality on the field, his leadership, his talent – he's freakishly talented – his combination of size and speed.
"He was just a perfect player for us last year. [He was] the right addition, and he brought a lot to the table on the field and also off the field with intangible qualities. We're blessed to have him, and I would expect his successes last year to continue this year."
