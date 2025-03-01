Ravens Urged to Sign Six-Time Pro Bowl WR
After Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman both enjoyed career seasons in 2024, some may wonder why the Baltimore Ravens would be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason. The answer is simple: extra depth.
Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace, Baltimore's No. 3 and No. 4 wideouts, are both poised to hit free agency in just over a week. Even though neither of them put up crazy numbers this season, they are decent role players in the offense and will be missed if they go elsewhere.
That said, there are some solid receivers available in free agency. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes Chicago Bears wideout Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler in his 12-year career, could be a good fit in Baltimore.
"The Ravens could have a massive need at offensive tackle if Ronnie Stanley leaves; but if Baltimore retains the 30-year-old, the team will have to go with less expensive options to address other needs," Davenport wrote. "Lamar Jackson was great as a passer last year, but he could benefit from improved pass-catchers behind Zay Flowers.
"Allen will be 33 when the season starts and had modest numbers last year in Chicago, but he topped 100 catches and 1,200 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers as recently as 2023."
Allen had 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season as a Bear, not bad but well below his standard. Even at this stage in his career, though, he can still be very effective.
Signing Allen would not only give the Ravens much more depth at the position, but also a big-bodied receiver they've been missing. Flowers is on the smaller side and Bateman is around average size for a receiver, but Allen stands at 6-2 and 211 pounds. He can easily be a great red-zone threat for Lamar Jackson and co.
Will the Ravens actually make a move for Allen? We'll just have to wait and find out.
