Star DE's Combine Performance Could Be Bad News for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are in the market for an edge rusher this offseason, and luckily or them, there's no shortage of great ones in this draft class. Unfortunately, one of their top targets may now be out of their reach.
Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart is the poster child of the debate between traits and production, as he boasts incredible natural ability but only had 4.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons. Even still, he was widely projected to be a first-round pick, and just strengthened his case further.
Stewart was arguably the star of the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, putting up some truly impressive results. The Miami native ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash (fourth among edge rushers), a 40-inch vertical jump (second) and a 10-foot-11-inch long jump (first). For a player who came in at 6-5 and 267 pounds, that's an insane display of athleticism.
Stewart's performance is undoubtedly great news for him, but not so much for Baltimore.
The Ravens hold the No. 27 overall pick in this year's draft, and most pre-combine mock drafts had Stewart going in the mid-late first round. If he wasn't already out of the Ravens' reach, then he definitely is now.
There's always the chance that they could trade up to nab him, but that's usually not how general manager Eric DeCosta rolls.
It's unfortunate for the Ravens, but as mentioned previously, there's no shortage of edge rushers in this draft. Some other prospects that could be available at No. 27 include Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, Tennessee's James Pierce Jr. and Texas A&M's Nic Scourton.
DeCosta and co. tend to go for the best player available, and if that happens to be an edge rusher, they'd be very happy to take him.
"It really comes down to the best player at the time," DeCosta told reporters this week. "We're always going to say that. It's something that we've said every single year, starting back to 1996 with Ozzie as the GM. We're going to draft the best available player, so if we're picking at [No.] 27, and there is an edge rusher, and he is the best guy, we're probably going to pick him. That's going to hold through with every round.
It's an important position. We were maybe second in the league in sacks last year, but having a continuous influx of young pass rush talent – guys that can set the edge and play the run, guys that play like Ravens, physical players who can get to the quarterback – that's a priority for us, for sure."
