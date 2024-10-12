Baltimore, D.C. Mayors Make Ravens vs. Commanders Bet
The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders don't get together very often in the regular season, but when they do, it's an event in the Chesapeake Bay.
That's especially the case for Sunday's marquee showdown in Baltimore. The Ravens look like a contender once again, with the new pairing of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry thriving as expected. Meanwhile, the Commanders have become one of the best stories in the NFL, racing out to a 4-1 start behind excellent play from rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.
Historically, the Ravens and Commanders don't have much of a rivalry, but this game has a different feel to it. So much so that even local politicians are getting in on the fun.
On Friday, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott proposed a friendly wager to Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser. If the Ravens win the game, then Scott's birthday would become an official holiday in the nation's capital.
"When the Ravens win, my bet to you is that you would have to declare my birthday, April 8. 2025, as Baltimore Club Music Day in D.C. and provide me with whatever kind of crabcakes you guys actually have in D.C.," Scott said.
A few hours later, Bowser responded with her own terms.
"I'll see your challenge and raise you," Bowser wrote. "When the Commanders win, you'll declare DC Go-Go Day, we get your crab cakes, and you post on social media encouraging people to visit the National Zoo to welcome our iconic giant pandas. If the Ravens squeak out a victory, we'll give you a half-smoke, we'll proclaim Baltimore Club Music Day, and we'll post to encourage people to visit the Baltimore National Aquarium. And thanks for inviting me to the game."
The fact that the local leaders have a friendly bet on the line goes to show how big this game is, at least in the area. If both teams can sustain their success long-term, then perhaps they can start to form a true regional rivalry.
