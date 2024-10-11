Commanders Could Lose Star RB vs. Ravens
The Battle of the Beltway between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders could take place without one of the Commanders' top weapons.
Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed practice on Friday due to a knee injury and is listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Robinson hasn't practiced at all this week, which typically doesn't bode well for a player's hopes of playing.
Robinson Jr.'s absence is particularly worrisome for Washington given the success it has had on the ground this season. It has averaged 178.4 rushing yards per game, the second-best in the league, only trailing the Ravens' 211.2 rushing yards per game. The Commanders lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns (13) and points per game (31).
Over the last three games, Washington has averaged 38 points per game and has won its last two by an average of 24.5 points.
Through five games, Robinson Jr. has run for 325 yards and five touchdowns and is averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry. The 25-yard-old running back has run for over 100 yards twice this season and scored two rushing touchdowns in the Commanders' 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
If Robinson Jr. is out, that would put more of a burden on quarterback Jayden Daniels. The rookie sensation has run for 300 yards and four touchdowns this season. Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has run for 150 yards and a touchdown and fellow running back Jeremy McNichols has run for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
Commanders safety Tyler Owens has already been ruled out for Washington, while defensive end Efe Obada (tibia/fibular) and linebacker Jordan Magee (knee) have been listed as questionable.
For Baltimore, linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) have been ruled out and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), receiver Deonte Harty (knee), running back Rasheen Ali (neck) and offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu (back) are questionable.
The Ravens (3-2) and Commanders (4-1) face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
