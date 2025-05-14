Realistic Expectations for Ravens 2025 Rookie Class
The Baltimore Ravens came away with quite the impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft after making a league-high 11 picks, and have received mostly rave reviews for the value they got.
However, overly optimistic and sometimes unfair projections are often placed on rookies entering the league before they even take a snap or strap on shoulder pads for the first time since their last college game for most, or senior all-star events for some.
With that in mind, now is the perfect time to provide some more realistic projections for the Ravens' 2025 rookie class, including a select few undrafted free agents who stand a solid chance of making the roster.
DB Malaki Starks
The Ravens landed the top safety prospect in the draft for the second time in the last four years, and as was the case with Kyle Hamilton, they likely won't waste any time getting him on the field early and often. Starks' football IQ is extremely high, and lead him to a significant role in the defense from Day 1. His instincts, range and ball skills will be a tremendous asset in the natural free safety role the Ravens sorely missed last season following the departure of Geno Stone and the benching of veteran Marcus Williams.
Given the likely season-ending torn Achilles suffered by Ar'Darius Washington that was reported on Tuesday, the former University of Georgia standout's arrival couldn't have come at a better time as he'll have an even larger role than originally anticipated.
Realistic expectation: Day 1 starter at free safety
OLB Mike Green
Off-field red flags caused who many believed was a top 20 talent to fall out of the first round entirely and right into the Ravens' lap in the bottom of the second. Now the former Marshall University standout who led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024 is coming into the league highly motivated and with a chip on his shoulder to make the other 31 teams pay for passing on him. Even though he is being dropped into an edge defender depth chart that is returning every player from last year and is getting a former undrafted gem back from injury, Green is too gifted to keep off the field.
In 2003, Ravens legend Terrell Suggs only started one of the 16 regular-season games he appeared in and still managed to record double-digit sacks on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. While expecting Green to even come close to that level of impact and production would be more bold than realistic, the point is that he doesn't have to be a full-time starter to have a strong rookie campaign. Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy and 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh each reached double figures in sacks for the first time last season and are heading into the final years of their respective deals. Even in a part-time role, Green is poised to be highly disruptive as a rookie with all the tantalizing physical traits he possesses and with renowned pass rush guru Chuck Smith as his position coach.
Realistic expectation: Rotational pass rusher who specializes in third-and-longs and obvious passing situations.
OL Emery Jones Jr.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta raved about the tenacity of the third-round lineman out of LSU that he got to see first-hand at the 2025 Senior Bowl. A labrum injury will have him sidelined most likely up until training camp but once he's ready to return to action, he'll get a chance to compete with incumbent Andrew Vorhees for the starting left guard job and since he was a career tackle in college, he could be a solid depth piece at either bookend.
Realistic expectation: Compete for starting spot and provide depth at every position but center
LB Teddye Buchanan
With their first pick on Day 3, the Ravens selected an off-ball linebacker with a wealth of experience on special teams and impressive coverage ability. Buchanan will help former undrafted special teams ace Jake Hummel, who the team signed in free agency, offset the loss of Malik Harrison and Chris Board in the third phases of the game. He has the talent to contend with 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson for the top weakside linebacker (WILL) job next to three-time All Pro Roquan Smith or at least earn snaps in a rotation if he proves too valuable of a defensive asset to keep off the field.
Realistic expectation: Compete for starting spot and become a core special teams contributor
OT Carson Vinson
The Alabama A&M product was the only prospect from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) taken in this year's draft and he takes a lot of pride in it. While he had four years of starting experience at left tackle at the collegiate level and possesses NFL size and length, Carson will spend most of his rookie year developing into a quality back blindside protector. He'll likely be a regular on the Ravens' game day actives list, barring an injury to two-time Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley or veteran swing tackle Joseph Noteboom.
Realistic expectation: Provide developmental depth at left tackle
CB Bilhal Kone
With the first of their five picks in the sixth round, the Ravens selected a prospect out of Western Michigan who profiles as a quality depth piece on the boundary and a special teams merchant. Forged by adversity off the field, Kone has the right mentality to do whatever it takes to make the team first and foremost and he could climb the depth chart and claim a top backup spot given his ideal size and length as well as his impressive ball skills.
Realistic expectation: Core special teams contributor and depth at outside corner
K Tyler Loop
As if being the first kicker ever drafted in the 30-year history of the franchise wasn't pressure enough, the former University of Arizona standout is now tasked with following in the footsteps of Justin Tucker, who was released last week. To expect him to be a perfect one-for-one replacement for the most accurate kicker in NFL history is not only unfair, but the furthest thing from realistic.
Loop's focus should be beating out fellow rookie John Hoyland, who the Ravens officially signed out of Wyoming after a successful tryout at rookie minicamp. Next, he will just need to continue focusing on the minutiae when it comes to craft of placekicking which now includes being able to directionally kick to get the ball in the landing zone to avoid touchbacks which would set the opposing offense up at their own 35-yard line with the institution of the new rule to continue the attempt to revitalize the kick return.
Realistic expectation: Win the kicker job and be consistent
WR LaJohntay Wester
After having a revolving door and a lack of both juice and consistency in good decision-making at the returner role in 2024, the Ravens wanted to make it a priority heading into the draft and landed one of the best candidates to address the underrated need with the former University of Colorado standout. Wester is an explosive playmaker with dangerous all-purpose potential and he is the only receiver on the team whose skillset most closely resembles Zay Flowers' so he'd be an ideal backup if the 2024 Pro Bowler were to miss time like he did at the end of the last season and the playoffs, the Ravens would still be able to have the element he brings on offense in his absence.
Realistic expectation: Seize top returner role and provide depth at the 'Z' receiver spot
DT Aeneas Peebles
The Ravens came into the draft needing reinforcements along the interior of their defensive line and did just that from a pass rush perspective by taking the former Virginia Tech standout in the sixth round. Despite being undersized, the penetrating defensive tackle was one of the most disruptive interior pass rushers in the country the past two seasons. In addition to having the nickname 'Fub' that the fanbase is already falling in love with, Peebles will provide quality depth on obvious passing downs and situations behind two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike and fellow starter Travis Jones.
Realistic expectation: Carve out role as situational interior pass rusher
CB Robert Longerbeam
In a surprising double-dip at cornerback, the Ravens land an athletic prospect with superb ball skills who will add yet another quality depth piece capable of playing the slot and being a staple on special teams. While the Ravens don't have a shortage of viable and gifted nickel options, there is no such thing as having a surplus at cornerback, as it is a position that can be ravaged by the soft-tissue or season-ending injury bug at any time.
Realistic expectation: Core special teams contributor and depth at nickel corner
IOL Garrett Dellinger
The seventh-rounder faces an uphill battle in what will be a tightly contested battle for one of the interior depth pieces in the Ravens' offensive line room. With his former LSU teammate and fellow rookie Jones sidelined with injury, he could emerge as a dark horse candidate to compete for the starting left guard job as well, given he is the more natural of the two at the position. Dellinger could also get cross-trained at center, which could boost his chances of making the team by displaying positional versatility.
Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot to provide depth
DT Nash Hutmacher
Despite this year's draft class being loaded with interior defensive linemen who can stuff the run and rush the passer, the Ravens didn't use a draft pick to find a replacement for veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce. They were, however, able to sign the former Wisconsin Badger as a undrafted free agent who could come in and earn a roster spot and rotational role as a run-stuffer. His stocky size and masterful understanding of how to gain and exploit leverage stem from his strong wrestling background. Hutmacher has a good chance of standing out once the pads are on.
Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot and carve out an early-down role on defense
LB Jay Higgins
The two-time All American selection went undrafted due largely to his lack of size and eye-popping athleticism, but what jumps out about him on film is his playmaking ability, which is a result of his instincts, physicality and high football IQ. Perhaps no team is better at finding and developing undrafted off-ball linebackers than the Ravens and Higgins could be the next in a long line of success stories. He'll need to be a staple on special teams and could earn defensive snaps in a rotational role if he proves himself in practice and the preseason.
Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot and shine on special teams
DT Jayson Jones
At 6'6" and 340 pounds, the undrafted free agent out of Auburn is the biggest defensive lineman on the Ravens roster and the second biggest player overall behind offensive guards Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele. With a gaping hole on the roster at backup nose tackle, he could be another candidate to fill Pierce's role and will likely need to beat out Hutmacher to do it.
Realistic expectation: Compete for a roster spot and carve out an early-down role on defense
