Six Ravens Players Who Could Make a Year-Two Leap
Some players enter the league and hit the ground running in their first year, while others can be late bloomers who don't finally blossom until the final year of their respective rookie deals.
The biggest jump most players make in their careers occurs in year two, after they've adjusted to the speed of the game compared to college and have had a full offseason participating in an NFL training program, rather than trying to ace the pre-draft process.
With a roster primed to contend for a Super Bowl this year, the Baltimore Ravens will be counting on a handful of their second-year players to take on increased workloads and elevate their play in 2025. Here are six members of their 2024 NFL Draft class who could make a leap in year two.
CB Nate Wiggins
The Ravens' top pick from last year's class turned out to be everything he was billed to be and then some by the end of his rookie campaign. Wiggins dealt with a concussion early in the season and as he began to see his playing time increase, his level of play elevated as well. He appeared in 17 games including the playoffs and made eight starts during which he recorded 39 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a pick-six in the regular-season finale. Wiggins went the entire regular season without giving up a single touchdown in coverage, his mark of -28.4 target expected points added was the best in the league and he allowed just 47.8% of the targets his directions to be completed, the third-best mark in the NFL. He could very well emerge as not only a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025 in his first full season as a starter but All Pro consideration is a realistic projection based on how strong he finished his rookie year.
OT Roger Rosengarten
After opening his rookie season as part of a two-man rotation at right tackle, once he became a full-time starter in Week 4, the 2024 second-rounder got better each week and established himself as one of the best young linemen in the league. Rosengarten played his best against the best including a pair of impressive outings versus Pittsburgh Steelers seven-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker T.J. Watt late in the season and again in the playoffs. Heading into his second season, building upon his strong first as a full-time starter for the entire year by playing his way into Pro Bowl contention is certainly within the realm of possibilities.
EDGE Adisa Isaac
A hamstring and logjam of more experienced players on the outside linebacker depth chart limited the 2024 third-rounder to just four regular season appearances during which he recorded four total tackles including one for a loss and batted pass. The Ravens are not only bringing back every member of last year's edge rushing unit including getting Malik Hamm back from injury, but they also add who they feel is a "premier" pass-rushing talent in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by stopping the fall of Marshall's Mike Green. Nevertheless, Isaac showed some promising flashes in his limited preseason and regular season action and has had a full offseason to build his body up to take on the rigors of an NFL training camp and season. He could carve out a role for himself as a rotational presence on early downs as a run-defender following the departure of veteran Malik Harrison who helped Tavius Robinson set the edge last year but Isaac does have three-down impact potential as well.
CB T.J. Tampa
Coming out of last year's draft, the former Iowa State Cyclone was being viewed as one of the biggest steals of the entire draft given he was mocked as high as the late first round but lasted until the fourth when the Ravens pounced. However, he was also hampered by the injury bug that resulted in him opening last year's training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and spending two stints on injured reserve during the regular season. Tampa appeared in just seven regular season games and both playoff contests during which he primarily played special teams and recorded a combined five total tackles including a pair of solos. Even though the Ravens signed experienced veteran Chidobe Awuzie in free agency as a salary cap casualty and have Jalyn Armour-Davis heading into the final year of his contract, Tampa could still compete for the primary backup outside cornerback spot to replace Marlon Humphrey on the boundary when he moves inside to play nickel against three-plus receiver sets.
DB Sanoussi Kane
The 2024 seventh-rounder quickly established himself as a core special teams contributor as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and playing over 70% of the Ravens' total snaps on the third phase of the game in every game but the one he left early with an injury. Kane finished with nine total tackles including five solos and only got to see time on defense at the end of blowout wins. Following the loss of Ar'Darius Washington to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, he is one of the Ravens' young safeties who could carve out a larger role on defense as a dime linebacker in sub-packages.
DB Beau Brade
A standout preseason earned the 2024 undrafted free agent a spot on the final roster but he was inactive for six of the first seven games of the regular season. Brade appeared in each of the next 10 games, recording three total tackles including one solo while primarily playing on special teams. The former Maryland Terp is the other young safety who could seize an opportunity for more playing time on defense in the wake of Washington's injury as the Ravens' No. 3 safety to play alongside two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-round rookie Malaki Starks.
