Ravens Acquire Tyreek Hill in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
All eyes are on the playoffs within the Baltimore Ravens' fan base, but the front office is almost certainly already devising their plan for what to do in the upcoming NFL offseason.
Right now, the Ravens already have a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl. However, the goal is to continue improving year in and year out until the goal of a championship is reached.
During the upcoming offseason, there are a few areas that Baltimore could look to improve. One of those areas is at the wide receiver position.
Bringing in another elite option for Lamar Jackson to work with would be a wise decision. How about making a play to acquire superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins?
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has suggested that the Ravens look to make that happen. In a new column predicting the biggest NFL trades of the upcoming offseason, he had Hill being sent to Baltimore in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.
"Wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman posted career-high receiving numbers in multiple categories, but they aren't on the same tier as Hill in playmaking ability," Moton wrote. "If the Ravens open the 2025 season with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Hill, they would have arguably the league's best quarterback-tailback-receiver trio."
He is 100 percent right. The three-headed offensive monster of Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Hill would be nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop.
Hill is coming off of a down season in 2024. All season long, the Dolphins dealt with one issue or another. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also only able to play in 11 games. Despite all of the issues, Hill still caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns.
Many receivers would be happy with those numbers. For a player like Hill's caliber, they weren't close to what he wanted to produce and he was very clearly frustrated at the end of the season.
Landing with the Ravens would be a dream scenario for him. He would fit perfectly into the electrifying offense that Baltimore has put together and would open up the passing game even more for Jackson.
Obviously, this is just a suggestion, but it's one that would make a ton of sense. If Miami does make him available on the trade market, the Ravens would be a team to watch.
