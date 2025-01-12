Ravens Have Two Possible Divisional Round Matchups
The Baltimore Ravens have advanced to the Divisional Round for the second-straight year with Saturday's 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they're looking just as dangerous as last year, if not more so.
Baltimore does not yet know its Divisional Round opponent, but only two possible matchups remain, depending on the result of Sunday afternoon's game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.
If the Bills win that game, as they are heavily favored to do, then the Ravens would head up to Buffalo next weekend. These two teams met in Baltimore all the way back in Week 4, with the Ravens dominating 35-10 to hand the Bills their first loss of the season. This would also be a showdown between the likely top two MVP candidates in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, though the winner is yet to be determined.
Baltimore and Buffalo have just one prior postseason meeting, which came in the 2020 Divisional Round. The Bills won that game 17-3 in the freezing cold, largely thanks to Taron Johnson's 101-yard pick-six on Jackson late in the third quarter.
If the Broncos were to pull off the upset, then the Ravens would instead stay home and host the Houston Texans next weekend. These two teams met in Houston just a few weeks ago on Christmas Day, with the Ravens cruising to a 31-2 victory.
The Ravens have played the Texans twice in the postseason, winning both games at home. In the 2011 Divisional Round, they survived a late comeback attempt to win 20-13 thanks to four takeaways. Then in last year's Divisional Round, they won 34-10 thanks to a dominant defensive performance, particularly in the second half.
Of course, the Ravens won't root for one particular team on Sunday (not publicly at least), but they have to feel good about both of their potential opponents being teams they've already crushed this season.
