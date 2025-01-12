Ravens to Face Bills in Divisional Round
It's official, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to face the Buffalo Bills in next weekend's AFC Divisional Round.
The No. 3 seed Ravens advanced to the Divisional Round with a dominant 28-14 win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the No. 2 seed Bills advanced with an equally-impressive 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
These two teams met all the way back in Week 4, which ended in a convincing 35-10 home victory for Baltimore. The Ravens jumped out to a 21-3 lead at halftime, and they were able to essentially coast from there. Derrick Henry completely took over the game, rushing for 199 yards and scoring two total touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Both teams have changed quite a bit since then, though. Baltimore's defense has improved significantly in the second half of the season, whil Buffalo has had a much clearner operation overall.
Additionally, this game will be a matchup between the top two MVP candidates in Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. Jackson earning first-team All-Pro honors over Allen would indicate he's the favorite for MVP as well, though we won't know the winner until the NFL Honors award show next month.
The Ravens and Bills have met just once in the postseason before, a game Buffalo won 17-3 in the 2020 Divisional Round. It was a low-scoring game with little separation, until Taron Johnson's 101-yard pick-six on Jackson put Buffalo up by two scores late in the third quarter.
Date and kickoff time have not yet been announced, but the league should announce the full Divisional Round schedule soon.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!