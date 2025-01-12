Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shares Epic Comparison for Derrick Henry
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens ended the Pittsburgh Steelers season with a 28-14 win in the Wild Card round. While Lamar Jackson certainly did his part, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 81 yards, Derrick Henry stole the show in the AFC North showdown.
Henry finished the game with 186 yards and two scores, closing out his third playoff game with at least 175 yards. He became just the fifth player in NFL history to record 800 yards or more in his first eight player appearances.
After the game, Jackson had an iconic take on watching Henry dominate.
"Cars, you watch the movie Cars?" Jackson asked.
"You know when Lightning McQueen is flying, flashing past?" said Jackson while gesturing with his hands. "That's how Derrick looks. When he was running past, and all them guys are just––and look, it looks like a movie, bro. I'm not going to lie to you. I'd rather be watching it than be on the opposite side of the ball."
Henry had a 44-yard run where he reached 20 miles per hour. He also stole the show with a viral stiff arm to Steelers All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The Ravens feel like a team that can take this run to the next level. Having Henry continue his dominance will be crucial in doing so.
