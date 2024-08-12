Ravens Provide Updates for Several Injuries
With the first game of the regular season just 24 days away, the Baltimore Ravens are already dealing with their fair share of injuries.
The headliners are rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Ravens' 16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener on Friday and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton after he exited practice early on Sunday with a left leg injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave good news on Wiggins, saying the 2024 first-round pick didn't suffer a serious injury. He expressed similar optimism with Hamilton, though, there's more uncertainty surrounding him.
"Looks stable," Harbaugh said on Sunday. "Looks good. Obviously, we'll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure, but first indications are that he's fine."
Wiggins and Hamilton aren't the only defensive backs dealing with injuries. Baltimore rookie T.J. Tampa Jr. is recovering from surgery for a hernia and has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the beginning of training camp. Harbaugh said Tampa Jr. is close, but likely won't return until next week.
The Ravens took Tampa Jr. in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo, who is recovering from a partially torn ACL that limited him to just three games last season, didn't play on Friday after he wasn't cleared by doctors. Harbaugh said he expects Ojabo to be cleared to play against the Atlanta Falcons, but that decision will ultimately be up to team doctors.
Rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac is recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp. Isaac was activated off the Non-Football Injury List on Tuesday. Harbaugh said he hopes Isaac will be able to play against the Falcons.
Running back Rasheen Ali and safety Sanoussi Kane are each recovering from stingers but are expected to be fine, according to Harbaugh.
In the receiver room, Harbaugh said fourth-round pick Devontez Walker is dealing with a rib injury, which played a role in him just having one target against the Eagles. The Ravens head coach also said Rashod Bateman is nearing a return, but said that he doesn't want to speak for the fourth-year receiver.
Baltimore is back at home on Saturday when it hosts the Atlanta Falcons at noon ET.
