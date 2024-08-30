Ravens Add DE Through International Pathway
The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Dayo Odeleye to their practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston reports.
Hailing from Nigeria, Odeleye made his way to the NFL through the league's International Player Pathway Program. He went unsigned in 2021, but was invited back in 2022 and ultimately signed with the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old has spent the past two years on Houston's practice squad.
"I was very disappointed not to make the programme last year but it was understandable for them to say I probably needed one more year to try and improve on different aspects. I believe I definitely did that," Odeleye said in a 2022 interview with Sky Sports.
Odeleye previously played American football and Rugby at Loughbourough University in England. He also played for the Berlin Thunder of the European League of Football, recording 34 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks to earn a spot on the ELF All-Star team.
Previously, Odeleye said he looks up to players such as Aaron Donald, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa for inspiration, and it's easy to see why considering they're some of the best defensive linemen in the league. He may be a bit undersized at 6-5 and 271 pounds, but he's absolutely a student of the game.
"In terms of the Xs and Os, that's really not something I've ever struggled with. I'm a very big fan of the sport, the way I watch football is a bit different, I watch on Sundays and then during the week I go through the games and breakdown what's happening behind the scenes and why players are doing what they're doing, what coaches are asking players to do.
"That's really helped me to increase my football knowledge and make it easier to integrate myself into the team [Houston]."
