Ravens RB Continues Road to Recovery
It's been nearly a year to the day since Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a torn ACL late last season, and while he has since returned to the field, his road to recovery is far from over.
Mitchell, who had a strong rookie season with 396 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, made his return for the Ravens' Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he hasn't played much since getting back on the field, logging just four offensive snaps in three games and only getting the ball on kick returns. He was even inactive for the Ravens' latest game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The bye week came at a good time for him, though, and he feels like he's taken another step forward on his journey back to full health.
"During the bye I stayed here and did rehab, worked out," Mitchell said via Baltimore's official team site. "I'm feeling good. I just keep coming every day ready to work."
Mitchell is one of the fastest players in the league at full health, running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at last year's NFL Scouting Combine and averaging 8.3 yards per carry during the season. Of course, his speed post-injury is more of a question mark, as he has yet to really have much of a chance to show what he can do.
If Mitchell can get back to his form from last season, or at least close to it, then he'll be a true home-run threat in a backfield that already features Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. It goes without saying, but that would be a huge boost as the Ravens come down the home stretch of the season.
"We're focused on every day, being ready to finish out the season to put ourselves in the best position we can possibly be," Mitchell said.
