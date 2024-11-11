Ravens Advised To Pursue 49ers Pro Bowl CB
Anyone who's followed the Baltimore Ravens this season knows what the team's biggest weakness is: the secondary.
Somehow, after finishing sixth in passing defense last season, the Ravens rank dead last in the same stat this season. They've allowed 294.9 passing yards per game, which looks bad even compared to the 31st ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who've allowed 264.1 passing yards per game.
Many have placed the blame on first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr, and while he's free of blame by any means, the players deserve some as well. Several defensive backs, including cornerback Brandon Stephens and safeties Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson, have had brutal seasons thus far, and an overhaul could come in the offseason.
On that note, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department proposed the bold suggestion of signing San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency.
"This would admittedly be difficult to swing with the Ravens cap picture. Ward is going to be 29 if he this the open market in the offseason, but he's good enough that he should still command a sizable two or three-year contract," B/R wrote. "However, stretching their funds to create a trio of Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Ward on the outside could push the Ravens over the top to become the Super Bowl favorite next season.
"As it stands, the Ravens secondary, including impending free agent Brandon Stephens are one of few liabilities who could wind up costing Baltimore when it counts the most. Adding another solid cornerback to the roster would make an outright Super Bowl favorite."
Ward, 28, is undoubtedly one of the best corners in the league. Last season, he led the league with 23 passes defended and added five interceptions to help San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. His stats haven't been quite as eye-popping this season, but he's being targeted at a far lower rate than before.
As mentioned, though, the salary cap makes this a tough task. Spotrac projects the Ravens to have roughly $13.1 million in cap space next season, so fitting in Ward, who currently makes $13.5 million a year but will see a nice raise on his next contract, would prove difficult. It would also be a far bolder signing than the ones the Ravens usually make.
That said, anything is possible, and Ward could go a long way toward fixing a brutal pass defense.
