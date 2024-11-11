Mike Tomlin Shuts Down Comparison To Ravens Star
Even with the stellar play from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season and throughout his career, that hasn't stopped people from comparing most young dual-threat quarterbacks to him.
Jackson isn't the only player privy to comparisons despite his accomplishments and consistently high level of play upon entering the league in 2018. Every good quarterback gets compared to players entering the league at their position throughout their career.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't taking the bait, though, when he was asked to compared Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to Jackson.
“Man, be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson," Tomlin said. "That’s a multi-time MVP. That’s Mr. Jackson. We’ll see Mr. Jackson in a few days.”
Daniels completed just 17 of 34 passes for 202 yards against the Steelers. Pittsburgh staged a late comeback to win 28-27 on Sunday at Northwest Stadium to improve to 7-2 and remain a half-game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North.
The Ravens and Steelers will square off on Nov. 17 for AFC North supremacy at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
No team has given Jackson as much trouble as the Steelers throughout his career. Across his four starts, the two-time MVP has thrown for 858 yards and just four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.
Jackson has gotten off to a red-hot start and is on pace to win the third MVP of his career. He has thrown for 2,669 yards, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions and has run for 538 yards and two touchdowns.
The Steelers defense will be among the toughest tests Jackson faces this season. Pittsburgh is second in points allowed per game and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game this season. It also ranks fourth in turnovers this season.
Even with Jackson well on his way to winning the third MVP of his career, he'll mainly be judged by how he performs in the biggest games this season. The Steelers will be one of those games, and Tomlin and Jackson will be up for the task when they clash in Week 11 with first place in the AFC North on the line.
