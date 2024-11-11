Tough Stretch Could Make or Break Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have a very late bye for the second year in a row, this time in Week 14, and they're going to have to work to get there.
It is true that the Ravens have just three games to go before their much-needed bye, but with their opponents boasting a combined 19-7 record, every single one of them will be a challenge. In fact, this stretch before the bye could be the most pivotal one of the entire season.
First up is a game that everyone had has circled on their calendar for months now, a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh has been playing some excellent football as of late, winning their past four games including a road victory over the upstart Washington Commanders this week. Games between these two rivals are always intense, and with the AFC North lead on the line Sunday, this will be no exception.
Then comes another road game, this one against the Los Angeles Chargers on the Nov. 25 edition of Monday Night Football. Los Angeles has been one of the biggest surprises in the league, and its top-ranked scoring defense (13.1 points allowed per game) makes it a formidable foe.
However, the main storyline in this game is the battle between Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, as the brothers will face off for the first time (not counting preseason) since Super Bowl 47. A familial showdown, just before Thanksgiving no less, makes this a must-watch game.
Finally, there's a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1. Philadelphia had a shaky start to the season, but has won five straight after its bye week and just crushed the rival Dallas Cowboys in their own house. There may not be the same gravity to this game (the Ravens and Eagles only play each other every four years, give or take), but a matchup between two good teams will always make for compelling TV.
If the Ravens wind up sweeping this slate, they would be 10-3 and essentially have a playoff spot locked up. If they somehow end up dropping all three, then they would be 7-6 and in a dogfight down the homestretch. Of course, all results in between are possible too, but no matter what happens, we'll learn a lot about what the Ravens truly are.
