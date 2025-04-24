Ravens Advised to Trade for Packers All-Pro CB at NFL Draft
Cornerback has been a needed position for the Baltimore Ravens this entire offseason, but the degree of need has fluctuated.
The position group was in rough shape following the departure of Brandon Stephens in free agency, which left Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins as the only starting-caliber corners on the roster. Baltimore then addressed that need by signing veteran Chidobe Awuzie, which at least gave the team three quality corners. However, depth is still a serious concern.
There is a very real chance of the Ravens adding a corner at this week's draft, though it may not necessarily be a rookie.
When looking at potential draft-day trades for each team, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested a deal for the Ravens to acquire Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in exchange for a pair of fourth-round picks (Nos. 129 and 136).
"The Green Bay Packers may not be actively shopping cornerback Jaire Alexander, but they may be open to moving him for the right price. The team has listened to trade offers for the two-time Pro Bowler, though no deal is 'imminent,'" according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"The Baltimore Ravens should try snagging Alexander over draft weekend. While Baltimore's defense showed growth late in the 2024 season—under first-year coordinator Zach Orr—they still finished the year ranked 31st in passing yards allowed. ... Taking a flier on Alexander with a pair of mid-round picks—Baltimore has 11 picks in total—would be worth the gamble for the Ravens. Injuries have limited the 28-year-old to just 14 games over the past two years, but he's a quality starter when healthy."
Knox argued that the Ravens may not want to take a first-round corner two years in a row, as they selected Wiggins at No. 30 overall last year.
Obviously, the big concern with Alexander is his health, and it's a pretty difficult concern to ignore. However, he's still only two years removed from a second-team All-Pro nod, so he could be a great asset if he stays healthy.
The picks wouldn't be too much of a loss as Baltimore does have 11 of them, but the financial aspect may be a bit trickier as Alexander carries a cap hit of around $25 million for the next two seasons. The Packers would presumably take on at least part of that cap hit in a trade, however.
If they can work that out though, maybe buying low on a former All-Pro cornerback could be a good move.
