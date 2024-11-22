Ravens AFC North Odds Skyrocket With Steelers Loss
Following Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens' chances of winning a second-straight AFC North title looked bleak. Not only did they fall 1.5 games behind the Steelers for the division lead, but lost the hugely important head-to-head tiebreaker, at least for now.
Waking up on Friday morning, though, their outlook is a bit brighter.
The Ravens received a bit of much-appreciated help from the rival Cleveland Browns, who bested the Steelers 24-19 in a snowy Thursday Night Football showdown. The fourth quarter was a thrill ride in the cold, with Pittsburgh scoring two touchdowns 1:42 apart to erase a 12-point deficit. Cleveland didn't quit, though, as Nick Chubb scored the go-ahead touchdown to secure the upset.
With the Steelers' loss, the Ravens' chances to win the AFC North received a major boost. According to the New York Times, Baltimore now has roughly a 52 percent chance to win the division, up from roughly 34 percent before Thursday's game.
On the other hand, ESPN's Football Power Index still has Baltimore as a slight underdog to win the division at 45.2 percent compared to Pittsburgh's 54.4 percent (the Cincinnati Bengals have a 0.5 percent chance). Still, that's far better than where the Ravens were before.
Of course, the Ravens still need to play their part if they want to take the crown. A win on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers would boost their chances to 59 percent, while a loss would drop them to 43 percent, again via the NYT.
Looking further ahead, the Ravens still need a little bit of help to win the division. Using ESPN's playoff machine to project the Ravens winning out and Steelers only losing their game in Baltimore on Dec. 21, meaning both teams would finish 13-4, Pittsburgh would still win the division based on its better record against common opponents. Either team winning out is improbable, but it's still worth noting anyway.
There's still six weeks and a lot of AFC North football left, so the whole division should buckle up for an exciting finish.
