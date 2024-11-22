Ravens QB Has Unique Perspective on 'HarBowl'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson is one of many players who have played for both John and Jim Harbaugh, but his relationship with the brothers is one no other player can match.
Johnson, 38, first met Jim in 2004, when he was his quarterback at the University of San Diego. The two enjoyed great success at the FCS level, as Jim had a 29-6 record in his three seasons at the helm while Johnson threw for 9,312 yards and 108 touchdowns over his collegiate career. Their relationship continued to the NFL level, with Johnson joining Jim's San Francisco 49ers in 2012 and 2014.
"He wanted to know what I knew and how I saw it. I thought that was great," Johnson said. "You have an NFL quarterback showing you the game and has an appetite for football. I thought I matched that energy."
The journeyman quarterback's relationship with John came a bit later, as he joined the Ravens in 2016, 2021, and most recently in 2023. Before that, though, he remembers John on the sideline helping his brother coach when San Diego played on the east coast, because coaching is that ingrained in the Harbaugh family.
"It's just what they do," Johnson said
The two Harbaugh brothers have their differences, and having been around them for 20 years at this point, Johnson knows them as well as anyone. As a whole, however, they're unsurprisingly very similar to each other.
"They love football. They have a father who's a coach who loves football. They put the time in and work. They commit to the process of being great."
Johnson hasn't been part of the "HarBowl" yet, but he will be when John's Ravens face Jim's Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Safe to say he's expecting an intense game between the two brothers.
“I’m pretty sure it will be good moments before the game," Johnson said. "During the game, it will be competitive like they don’t know each other. After the game, it will probably be back to normal."
