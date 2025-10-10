Ravens DB Excited for Fresh Start After Trade
The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming defensive back Alohi Gilman to the team after acquiring him in a trade for pass rusher Odafe Oweh from the Los Angeles Chargers.
It's the first time Gilman has been with a team other than the Chargers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gilman spoke to reporters about the trade and his excitement in joining the Ravens.
"It's something you can't really prepare for," Gilman said. "It has been tough on me and my family. I have a young daughter, another son on the way [and] a wife, so that's been tough."
"You're in one facility one day, and you get pulled out, and you're on a plane in three hours. Throw a bunch of stuff in your bag, say goodbye, and hit the road. So, it's a whirlwind of emotions."
Trades can be difficult on any player, but things were made a little easier for Gilman by being dealt to the Ravens, a team that runs very similarly to the Chargers.
"Obviously, I spent a good amount of time with the Chargers – my whole career of six years – so it's a little bittersweet, but I've come to a great organization, and I'm super grateful for that, because they could have sent me anywhere," Gilman said.
"Being able to be here at the Ravens, [and] they wanted me to be here to help this team win. I'm excited to do that and [do] whatever I can do to be the best version of myself and to get this thing going."
The move from the Chargers to the Ravens gives Gilman a chance to be coached by John Harbaugh, the brother of his former head coach Jim. That continuity could give Gilman an easier transition with the Ravens.
"With the Harbaugh Brothers, I'm excited to see the similarities and differences. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for both of them – [head coach] Jim Harbaugh at the Chargers and then [Ravens head coach] John [Harbaugh], obviously, the history that he's made here and built this great organization – so I'm excited for it, for sure," Gilman said.
It will still be a bit of an adjustment for Gilman as he tries to get situated with the Ravens. A Week 7 bye will be a huge help as he can spend the time to get used to his new surroundings, but for now he has to get a crash course on the Ravens defense as they play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
