Ravens Must Unlock Star RB
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is hitting a bit of a slump over his last four games.
After running for 1,921 yards last season, Henry has just 317 over the first five games of the season. Henry logged 169 yards in the season opener, but has just 148 in the four games since.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson potentially missing another game with a hamstring injury, the Ravens need to get Henry back on track.
"It just wasn't good enough, us as a whole," Henry said of the run game.
"It takes all of us, but I still believe we can get to where we need to be – as far as in the run game – to help this team, to be efficient and to make plays, because we've done it before. We all saw it last year. It's just not clicking right now. We just have to find ways to make it click, and when it goes, go, dominate the line of scrimmage, be explosive.
"I have to be better. We all just have to figure it out. I'm not going to be negative. It's easy to be negative, and we'll try to be positive, encourage everybody and tell Flock Nation keep believing, because we're going to keep going to work and try to fix this thing."
Can Ravens' Derrick Henry Replicate 2024 Success?
Henry elevated the Ravens offense last season with his presence and it made the team a force to be reckoned with. Having a healthy Jackson and a dominant Henry made it very hard for the Ravens to stop, but the offense that showed up in Week 5 against the Houston Texans was a shell of that idea.
With Jackson out, the Ravens are relying on Henry far more. The Texans had a specific game plan for Henry and it worked, leading to a mere 33 yards on 15 carries.
The Ravens should find a way to better feature Henry and to put him in position to succeed. A lot of Henry's success has been curated by the players around him, but he is still one of the best running backs in the NFL that can lead the Ravens to victories down the line.
