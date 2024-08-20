Ravens Already Climbing Up Power Rankings
At this point, Baltimore Ravens fans just can't wait for the regular season to kick off.
Yeah training camp and the preseason are fun and all, but nothing really compares to when the games actually matter. Doubly so for contending teams like the Ravens, who are coming off a great season but fell just short in the AFC Championship Game.
With the regular season drawing closer and closer, more power rankings are coming out with each passing day. ESPN's latest power rankings are particularly interesting as the Ravens come in at No. 2, surpassing the San Francisco 49ers and just behind the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN's writers also identified a player or coach on the hot seat for each team, and for Baltimore, that "lucky" person is left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
"Stanley enters the most pivotal season of his nine-year career after taking a 50% pay cut this year -- $7.5 million -- to remain with the Ravens," ESPN's Jamison Hensley writes. "If Stanley can rebound anywhere close to his 2019 All-Pro form, he could set himself up for another big contract, possibly with Baltimore. If he continues to perform below expectations, Stanley will enter free agency in 2025 as a major question mark. 'I just take every season as if it would be my last,' Stanley said in June. 'I feel like that's why I care so much about how I'm performing or my standard [and] how I'm helping the team.'"
Most power rankings place Baltimore behind San Francisco , which is understandable given that the latter appeared in Super Bowl 58 and probably has a better overall roster. However, ESPN placing the Ravens higher is a strong vote of confidence.
Of course, the top-ranked Chiefs are the very same team that ended the Ravens' season en route to a second-straight Super Bowl title. Baltimore will have a chance at revenge, as it opens the season at Kansas City on Sept. 5.
