Former Ravens OT Addresses 'The Blind Side' Lawsuit
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher, the inspiration for a portion of "The Blind Side" book and the entire 2009 film adaptation, has finally broken his silence after filing a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to end his conservatorship last year.
The Super Bowl 47 champion opened up in an interview with Michael Sokolove of the New York Times, and contrary to the film's portrayal, he now feels like the Tuohys conned him.
“The first time I heard ‘I love you,’ it was Sean and Leigh Anne saying it,” Oher said. “When that happens at 18, you become vulnerable. You let your guard down and then you get everything stripped from you. It turns into a hurt feeling.”
“I don’t want to make this about race, but what I found out was that nobody says ‘I love you’ more than coaches and white people. When Black people say it, they mean it.”
Oher, 38, alleged in his August 2023 lawsuit that the Tuohys never actually adopted him, but rather created a conservatorship that allowed them to make business deals with his name. He also alleged that the Tuohys struck a deal that would pay them and their two kids millions of dollars while Oher didn't receive anything.
In the NYT interview, though, Oher claimed his lawsuit wasn't about the money.
“I worked hard for that moment when I was done playing, and saved my money so I could enjoy the time,” Oher said.
Additionally, Oher took issue with how "The Blind Side' film seemed to downplay his intelligence claiming that "the NFL people were wondering if I could read a playbook." To this day, Oher still worries about how the film's portrayal affects him and his family.
“I started seeing stuff that I’m dumb. I’m stupid," Oher said. "Every article about me mentioned 'The Blind Side,' like it was part of my name.
“If my kids can’t do something in class, will their teacher think, ‘Their dad is dumb — is that why they’re not getting it?’"
The Ravens selected Oher with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He started all 80 games over his five seasons in Baltimore, and later went on to spend one season with the Tennessee Titans and two with the Carolina Panthers.
