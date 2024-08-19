Reunion? Don't Expect Ravens to Bring Back Former QB
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to evaluate their backup quarterback situation, their former backup seems to be having a tough time.
Tyler Huntley, Lamar Jackson's top backup over the past few years, left to sign with the division rival Cleveland Browns, though he hasn't exactly wowed his new team. Earlier reports suggested that Huntley may not make the 53-man roster, and that was before the preseason.
In two preseason games, Huntley has been wholly unimpressive in two decisive Browns losses. He completed six of nine passes for 41 yards in the opener against the Green Bay Packers, then followed it up by completing 14 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. Most importantly, the offense has looked significantly worse under Huntley than Dorian Thompson-Robinson, his main competition for the No. 3 quarterback spot.
With the possibility of Huntley missing the cut looking more and more likely, some have speculated that he could come back to the Ravens in some capacity. This speculation reached a fever pitch after the Ravens' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener, in which backups Josh Johnson, Devin Leary and Emory Jones all struggled.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, though, fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up for a possible reunion.
"I wouldn't rule it out, but I honestly think they are more comfortable with Johnson's ability to manage the game, operate the offense and not make game-deciding mistakes than with Huntley," Zrebiec wrote on X. "Just my opinion, but that's my read on it."
Even the idea of Huntley as a third quarterback behind Johnson seems unlikely, at least from Zrebiec's point of view.
"Again possible, but I think it's more likely that they go with 2 QBs on the 53 and add 1 or 2 to practice squad," Zrebiec wrote in a separate post. "That's more of a developmental position for guy like Leary."
Huntley was a decent backup for Baltimore, and him being essentially a poor man's version of Jackson helped maintain continuity on offense, but bringing him back probably isn't practical at this moment. The Ravens are tight on cap space, and if they're going to spend any more, they will probably want to do so at another position. It also helps that the backups played much better on Saturday, particularly Johnson, who completed all 11 of his passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
There will likely still be a market for Huntley if he does miss the cut, but that market likely won't be in Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!