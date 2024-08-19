Ravens LB Ready For Starting Role
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson waited patiently for his chance, and now that it's here, he's absolutely making the most of it.
Simpson, the No. 86 pick in last year's draft out of Clemson, didn't play much in his rookie season, logging just 46 defensive snaps on the year. That's not his fault, just a consequence of being behind two Pro Bowl-level linebackers in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.
With Queen now departed, though, Simpson has taken the starting role and hasn't looked back. Not just in training camp, but in the preseason as well. Simpson recorded a team-high 11 tackles in three quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles, then followed it up with another impressive performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Most importantly, he's been all over the field in a great display of his versatility.
After two strong preseason performances in a row, Simpson believes he's still getting better each day.
"I'm learning, I'm getting better, and I'm gaining more confidence," Simpson said after Saturday's game. "I'm ready for Week 1, because I've just been stacking days every day in practice [and] going out here in these preseason games and getting better with every opportunity [that] I get. So, I'm blessed, and I'm excited for this joint practice with the Packers, and just go out there and have a great game Saturday and get ready for the Chiefs."
In order to keep improving, Simpson emphasizing consistency throughout the remainder of the offseason. Not just because it helps the team on the field, but because it's a great confidence-booster as well.
"Just making plays, it just gives me confidence as I grow. As the game goes on, making plays early, it just gives me the confidence to continue to play. And what I'm doing in practice is showing in the games now, because I feel like I've been practicing really well, so just to go out there and showcase it to my teammates, my coaches and my family means a lot to me."
Simpson, 23, has high expectations for his first season as a starter, but with what he's shown this offseason, he's more than ready to face those expectations head on.
