Ravens Rookie Suffers Injury in NFL Debut
Baltimore Ravens rookie Adisa Isaac was taken to the medical tent in the final minutes of Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports.
Luckily, it seems that Isaac was able to walk off the field under his own power and didn't appear to be in much pain.
The No. 93 pick in this year's draft, Isaac has missed much of the offseason with a nagging injury, and was just recently cleared to return on Aug. 6. Before that, the Penn State product had been on the Non-Football Injury list.
Last season, Isaac led the Nittany Liions with 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, earning him first-team All-Big Ten honors. The 22-year-old caught the eyes of Ravens coaches years ago, and they were thrilled to land him when they did.
"I watched him, he was fantastic, and when I watched his film, he was explosive, had power, had the ability to chase direction and those other little things, and he was super smart," pass rush coach Chuck Smith said Monday. "You know he had good length, and I'm not a person that caught up in, 'He's tall and long' – I could care less, but he's tall and long, and he has a lot of strength, and he was a good dude.
"I got a chance to talk to him, and I thought he would fit in, and we were in the market for someone, but also wanted someone that can fit in, has the right mindset that can work in a team, because the team is kind of like a puzzle. All the pieces have got to fit, and our room has got to be like that as well. I like Adisa. He's out there just getting started. It's exciting to see him do some good things."
Isaac joins an edge rushing group led by veteran Kyle Van Noy and former first-round pick Odafe Oweh, whom he played with at Penn State. He'll likely be competing wit David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and others for playing time as a rotational piece.
