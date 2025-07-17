Ravens OL Facing Potential League Discipline
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested in February for driving under the influence. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Cleveland could soon be facing discipline by the NFL.
"The trial for Ravens OL Ben Cleveland, who pleaded not guilty to suspicion of DUI charges following his offseason arrest in Georgia, has been continued to Nov. 13," Zrebiec posted on X. "Cleveland is subject to potential league discipline."
Per an incident report from authorities in Baldwin County, Ga., Cleveland was pulled over around 10:25 p.m. ET on Feb. 12 after he was seen swerving and moving between lanes. The lineman was then said to have undergone a field sobriety test, during which he registered a 0.178 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. He also allegedly admitted to drinking "approximately three to four beers," according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
Cleveland was then taken to a nearby jail and given two citations: one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for failing to maintain his lane. He was later bonded out and released.
The 26-year-old is a Georgia native and an alum of the University of Georgia, out of which he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cleveland was widely assumed to be the favorite to win the Ravens' starting right guard job after training camp last season. However, Daniel Faalele, a natural tackle, ended up beating him out for the job, and he spent the season as a backup.
Baltimore surprisingly re-signed Cleveland in March, despite his recent legal troubles. He will battle it out with former seventh-round pick Andrew Vorhees for the starting left guard job this summer.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!