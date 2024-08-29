Ravens Announce Alternate Uniform Dates
Back in June, the Baltimore Ravens unveiled their new "Purple Rising" alternate helmet, and most fans seemed to love it. The question was: when would they get to see that helmet in action?
Wonder no more, as the Ravens officially announced that they will debut the helmet on Nov. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a home showdown under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football. It also marks the first time in franchise history the Ravens will wear a helmet that isn't primarily black.
"The reaction to our 'Purple Rising' helmet launch from both players and fans was extremely positive," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs stated, per the team's site. "We can't wait to debut it in front of a national audience and huge Baltimore crowd this November."
Additionally, the Ravens announced that their all-black uniforms will return on Sept. 29, when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Fans are encouraged to wear black to the game, and all guests will receive a light-up wristband as they enter the stadium.
Baltimore usually breaks out the all-black uniforms for night games, so this announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise. Last season, the Ravens wore these uniforms during a 34-20 home win over the Bengals on Nov. 16, which was coincidentally also on Thursday Night Football.
NFL teams are allowed to wear alternate uniforms for up to three games each season, so the Ravens may have left the door open to add an extra game with one of these uniforms. They could also use that extra slot to wear their black jersey-purple pants combo, which they wore late last season against the Miami Dolphins, or their black jersey-white pants combo, which they haven't worn since the final game of the 2021 regular season.
The Ravens have some of the most distinctive uniforms in the league, and their unique brand will be on full display for these two games.
