Ravens Announce Roster Moves Before Bills Playoff Game
The Baltimore Ravens have elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller and nose tackle Josh Tupou for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Saturday.
Miller, 30, has appeared in three games this season, including last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. In that game, he caught three passes for 12 yards while playing nine offensive snaps.
Star wide receiver Zay Flowers is doubtful to play on Sunday, which would mark the second-straight game he's missed due to a knee injury. Miller should provide some nice depth at receiver no matter what, but he will be especially key if Flowers can't go.
Tupou, 30, also appeared in three games this season, but hasn't played since Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The longtime Cincinnati Bengals lineman appeared on 61 defensive snaps this season, recording three total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. He was signed to the practice squad in October.
The Ravens are relatively healthy heading into this game, with Flowers and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty being the only players on their injury report. Harty, who hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury, is questionable to play in this game, though the Ravens would have to activate him beforehand.
Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
