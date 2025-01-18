Ravens' Derrick Henry Prepares for Heavyweight Fight vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have been two of the premier teams in the AFC for the past seven seasons after each of them found their franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Bills took Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick while the Ravens traded up to take Lamar Jackson with the final selection of the round at No. 32.
Since then, either the Bills or Ravens have been represented in the playoffs every year. In each of the past six years, at least one of them has been in the Divisional Round, and for the first time since 2021, their paths cross once again in the postseason.
"We want to win," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said per the team's website. "It's a divisional [playoff] game. We're trying to get to the next round – the AFC Championship. It's a great opponent and a really good team, and yes, it's going to be a heavyweight fight."
Henry stated it perfectly. It's a heavyweight fight between arguably the two best teams in the AFC.
The Kansas City Chiefs technically have the top record, but many tabbed the Ravens and Bills as the two biggest threats in the conference. Now, at least one of them will have a shot at going to the Super Bowl by punching a ticket to the AFC Championship Game.
Though the Ravens beat the Bills back in Week 4, the tables have been broken by Bills Mafia and they have turned to Buffalo, which is a change in venue from the regular season.
If the Ravens want to win, they will have to try and drown out the crowd during the game. If they can do that, they may just get the knockout punch.
