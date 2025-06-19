Ravens Announce Training Camp, Joint Practice Dates
After mandatory minicamp wraps up, the Baltimore Ravens will dismiss for a few weeks before training camp begins in late July. Now, they know exactly when they'll reconvene next month.
The Ravens announced Wednesday that rookies will report to training camp on July 15, with veterans reporting a week later on July 22. They are one of 26 teams to have their first full-team practice on July 22.
However, the Ravens have their rookies report earlier than almost every other team. The only teams who have their rookies report earlier are the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, who have both set that date for July 12. The Buffalo Bills (Baltimore's Week 1 opponent), Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will also have their rookies report on July 15.
Additionally, the Ravens also announced that they will host two joint practices throughout the preseason. They'll first host the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 5 before traveling to practice with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 21. Both joint practices are two days before preseason games against those teams.
The Ravens don't usually play their starters in the preseason, so these joint practices will be a good way to get them some reps against another team, even if it's not in an actual game.
Baltimore still has some key position battles to settle at training camp. Those battles include starting jobs at left guard, linebacker and kicker, as well as key depth roles at safety and other positions. So, there will be some suspense in the final phase of the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!