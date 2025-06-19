Former Ravens LB Announces Retirement
A former member of the Baltimore Ravens is saying goodbye to the gridiron, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.
"Five-time All-Pro linebacker CJ Mosley is retiring, he tells CBS Sports," Zenitz tweeted.
"The former Ravens and Jets captain posted over 1,000 tackles in 11 NFL seasons. At The University of Alabama, Mosley won the Butkus Award, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and back-to-back national titles."
Mosley, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday on the day of his retirement, was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his career with the Ravens and enjoyed a large amount of success.
In four of his five years with the Ravens, Mosley was named as a Second-team All-Pro linebacker and also made the Pro Bowl in each of those years.
Mosley signed with the New York Jets in 2019, but only played in two games across his first two seasons with the team. He eventually had three productive years with the Jets, including another All-Pro season in 2022, but toe and neck injuries limited him to just four games last season, resulting in his release.
Now, Mosley is embarking on a new chapter in post-NFL life.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!