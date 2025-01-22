Ravens CB in Danger of Being Cut

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens could release a veteran from their secondary.

Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet (10) celebrates after winning in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are going back to the drawing board after losing in the Divisional Round against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Despite having a strong season, the Ravens were unable to reach the AFC Championship again, falling short of their goal.

The Ravens will have to make changes and say goodbye to some of the veterans on their roster. Bleacher Report suggests one of those players could be defensive back Arthur Maulet.

"Cap space is going to be at a premium for the Baltimore Ravens. They remain an annual threat in the AFC, but their cap space is just about spoken for heading into the offseason. So the $2.3 million they can save by cutting Arthur Maulet might not seem like a lot, but every dollar will count as the Ravens figure out how to reload a Super Bowl contender next season," Bleacher Report writes.

"Cutting Maulet should be a fairly easy choice to make in that regard. Most of his cap hit is non-guaranteed and he only played in three games this season due to injury. Retaining a 31-year-old role player coming off a major injury is not a luxury they'll be able to afford."

Maulet played in just three games for the Ravens this season, recording five tackles for the team. He was dealing with injuries throughout the season and was placed on IR in late November with calf and knee injuries.

The Ravens drafted a cornerback in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft in T.J. Tampa, and he should be able to take on a larger role next season after being injured for most of his rookie year. The Ravens will also likely draft another player in the secondary, negating the need to have Maulet on the roster in the future.

