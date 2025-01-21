Ravens OC Can Focus on HC Interviews
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken was one of the few coaches in the league juggling a playoff run and interviews for a potential promotion as a head coach.
But after the Ravens' Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Monken may now begin to look at other opportunities around the league.
Monken, 58, has received interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears to be their next head coach, and his efforts in helping lead the No. 1 offense in the NFL could be enough to get these teams talking about him.
Monken's elimination from the season came just one day after Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson were sent home, which likely accelerates the NFL coaching cycle.
There are currently six jobs open around the league, and three of the hottest coaching candidates are now available to interview without anything holding them back.
If a team were to interview Monken, he would be a strong candidate. His recent work speaks for itself. The past two seasons for the Ravens with him as the offensive coordinator have been the best statistical seasons of his career, including a 41-touchdown performance this season that will likely earn Lamar Jackson the league's Most Valuable Player Award.
Before arriving in Baltimore, Monken had over 30 years of coaching experience under his belt both at the collegiate and professional levels.
If there was any particular spot to look out for with Monken, it's the Jaguars, since he was the wide receivers coach for the organization from 2007-10.
His position with the Jags helped him land his first head coaching role at Southern Miss from 2013-15. He then went on to become an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Georgia Bulldogs, where he won two CFP titles.
